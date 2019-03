Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DELLA B. WISSINGER. View Sign

DELLA B. WISSINGER, 83, of Huntington, Ind., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Born March 2, 1935, she was the daughter of George and Minnie (Car mean) Dysert. She married George C. Wissinger on Nov. 10, 1956; he preceded her in death. She was a very caring and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a mom to everyone. She put others before herself and was "everyone's grandma." Surviving relatives include four daughters, Rhonda Brewer of Phoenix, Ariz., Janet Siela (Ronald) of Warsaw, Ind., Lisa Wissinger of Huntington, Ind., and Patty Hladik of Huntington, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Brad, Sean and Alyssa Brewer, all of Phoenix, Ariz., Megan Brubaker of Warsaw, Ind., Justin Hladik and Emma Wissinger, both of Huntington, Ind.; five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Victoria Wissinger; grandson, Landon Siela; and son-in-law, Timothy Brewer. Private family services are being arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home in Fort Wayne. Burial will take place at a later date in the Preston Cemetery in Alger, Ohio. To send online condolences, please visit

