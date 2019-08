DELLA MAE LUTTER, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away at 1:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Byron Health Center. She was a 4-H Leader for more than 37 years, serving as a dog trainer, a charter member and very active at Messiah Lutheran Church. Surviving are her husband of 69 years, William Lutter; a son, David (Barbara) Lutter; two daughters, Denise Lutter and Dawn Lutter; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four brothers; three sisters; grandson, Chad Lutter. Service is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior. The Rev. Timothy Graham presiding. Family will also receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church. Online note at www.sheetsandchilds.com