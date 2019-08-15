DELLA MAE LUTTER, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away at 1:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Byron Health Center. She was a 4-H Leader for more than 37 years, serving as a dog trainer, a charter member and very active at Messiah Lutheran Church. Surviving are her husband of 69 years, William Lutter; a son, David (Barbara) Lutter; two daughters, Denise Lutter and Dawn Lutter; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four brothers; three sisters; grandson, Chad Lutter. Service is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior. The Rev. Timothy Graham presiding. Family will also receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church. Online note at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 15, 2019