DELMAR ARTHUR BELTZ, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Kingston Care Center. Born Nov. 30, 1931, in Mark Center, Ohio, he was a son of the late Arthur and Mathilda (Breininger) Beltz. He retired from International Harvester after 34 years and was a member of Pathway Christian Church, Harlan, for 10 years. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, quilting, and pioneer camping. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, June (Lilly) Beltz; children, Robert (Connie) Beltz, Barbara Oliver, Roberta (Mike) Millhouse, and Rebecca (Dennis) Kees; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and three great- great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Dennis Oliver; and four siblings. Funeral service is 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Pathway Christian Church, 12732 Spencerville Road, Harlan, with calling one hour prior. Burial at Scipio Cemetery, Harlan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. For online condolences, visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 4, 2020