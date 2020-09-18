DELMAR D. SLENTZ, 87, of Leo, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born Dec. 8, 1932, he was a son of the late Virgil and Ivol (McClel lan) Slentz. Delmar graduated from Leo High School. He was a farmer and ran a grain elevator. Delmar enjoyed gardening, farming, watching his grandkids ball games and was an avid IU basketball fan. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Arlene (Sims) Slentz of Leo, Ind.; children, Randy (Amy) Slentz, Rhonda Ehrhorn and Shelly (Matt) Brown; grandchildren, Kyle (Kelli) Slentz, Karly (Kyler) Hudson, Kadie Slentz, Andie (Josh Hicks) Ehrhorn, Gunner, Hudson, and Gannon Brown; and a great-grandson on the way. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Margie Walker and Inez Slentz. Delmar was preceded in death by his brother, Clifford Slentz; and sister-in-law, Esther Myers. A private service will be held due to COVID-19. Burial in Leo Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or The Cedars. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com