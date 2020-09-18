1/1
DELMAR D. SLENTZ
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DELMAR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELMAR D. SLENTZ, 87, of Leo, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born Dec. 8, 1932, he was a son of the late Virgil and Ivol (McClel lan) Slentz. Delmar graduated from Leo High School. He was a farmer and ran a grain elevator. Delmar enjoyed gardening, farming, watching his grandkids ball games and was an avid IU basketball fan. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Arlene (Sims) Slentz of Leo, Ind.; children, Randy (Amy) Slentz, Rhonda Ehrhorn and Shelly (Matt) Brown; grandchildren, Kyle (Kelli) Slentz, Karly (Kyler) Hudson, Kadie Slentz, Andie (Josh Hicks) Ehrhorn, Gunner, Hudson, and Gannon Brown; and a great-grandson on the way. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Margie Walker and Inez Slentz. Delmar was preceded in death by his brother, Clifford Slentz; and sister-in-law, Esther Myers. A private service will be held due to COVID-19. Burial in Leo Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or The Cedars. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved