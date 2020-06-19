DELMER LAMBDIN
DELMER LAMBDIN, 76, of Huntington, went to Heaven on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after a two and a half year battle with cancer. He worked four years in factories in Chicago and 10 years at Universal Form Clamp, also two years at G.M. in Janesville, Wis., and 28 years at G.M. in Roanoke, Ind. He retired on Dec. 31, 2006. He was saved and baptized on March 5, 2005. After being saved, he and his wife, Rosie, read the Bible together daily. When he accepted Jesus into his heart he started a new life. He was a member of Branches of Christ, Fort Wayne. He was prayed for at the church since 1993. He is an honorary member of Victory Tabernacle Church in Gilbert, Ariz. He was affiliated with the Church of God in Wabash. After retiring, Delmer and Rosie did nursing home parties for 10 years for all the residents especially the ones that were forgotten. They wanted to let residents know someone cares. He loved to snowbird in Chandler, Ariz., after he retired. He and Rosie traveled to many beautiful states. He drove to the top of Pikes Peak in Colorado. Rosie doesn't want to do that again. Delmer loved to raise a garden every year. His favorite hobby was fishing Lake Erie on his boat. He enjoyed camping, making pizza, chili and frying perch. "He will be sadly missed, gone but not forgotten." Delmer is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rosie; son, Jason of Chicago; stepdaughters, Tammy and Melinda; grandchildren, Bryant, Aaron, Jordan, Jacob, and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Jasper, Lila, Junior, Hazel, Loralei, Spencer and Russell; and sisters, Wanda, Eula, Mary B. and Carolyn. He was preceded in death by his son, Gary; sister, Golda; and brother, Doland. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will follow the service to Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Feed the Children or St. Jude Children's Cancer Research Hospital.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 19, 2020.
