DeLOIS JEANETTE "DEE" SMITH, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. Dee was a big part of the Fort Wayne community for over five decades, as an educator, civic leader, philanthropist and Christian. DeLois was born in Mountain Lake, Minn., the daughter of Jacob and Anna Stoesz in 1935, and received her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Taylor University in 1957. It was at Taylor that Dee met the love of her life, Dr. C. Curtis "Curt" Smith. They were married in 1956, in Mountain Lake. During Curt's service in the U.S. Army, Curt and Dee lived in Wurzburg, Germany where their oldest son was born. Over their 63-year marriage, they raised five children, Mark, Laurie, Andrew, Theodore and Jodee. They also nurtured and mentored their beloved grandchildren, Steven, Ryan, Ellen, Katerina, Sabina, Jacob, Yarra, and Silas as well as their great-grandchildren, Miles, Graham, Henry, Harrison, and Isla. Dee was a lifelong educator, inspiring generations of students at The Speedway Elementary School in Speedway, Ind., and The Canterbury School in Fort Wayne. She taught elementary and middle school at Canterbury for 13 years, where under her enthusiastic leadership, her students won local and national competitions in history and math. After she retired from education, Dee and Curt bought and renovated a historic farmhouse and operated it as a Bed and Breakfast called the "Maysville Manor." Dee was a powerhouse for the Fort Wayne community. She was a lifelong volunteer for the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, helping to develop the Zoo Auxiliary. Over a span of 45 years, she served in various capacities on the Zoo Board, including a tenure as its President. As a member of the Parkview Hospital Women's Auxiliary, she helped organize fundraisers that supported critical programs at the hospital. She was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church, where she led the multi-year effort to renovate the Church's building. She also started a Church group called the "Amazing Greys" (later renamed the "S'mores"), which remains a popular fellowship for the members of the Church to this day. Dee's love of music led to her to be a sponsor and board member of Heartland Sings, Inc. chorale, and the singers were often guests at her home. Heartland performed a special performance for Dee and Curt at their 60th Wedding Anniversary in 2016. She enjoyed sharing her lifelong love of reading with fellow members of The Fort Wayne Women's Reading Club. She wrote her memoirs in 2017, titled "Musings of a Minnesota Girl Who Happened to Live in a Mennonite Village!", a collection of vignettes from the long and incredible arc of her journey. A Celebration of Life Service for Dee is 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Plymouth Congregational Church. Those wishing to honor Dee may do so through a gift to Heartland Sings. Memorial gifts will go to support Heartland Sings' Student Financial Aid Fund. Gifts can be made by calling the Heartland Sings office at 260-436-8080, or by going to www.HeartlandSings.org/Donate . Heartland Sings, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

