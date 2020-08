Or Copy this URL to Share

MECHLING, DELORA J. "DEE": Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Myers Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, Ind. Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. today, Aug. 13, 2020, at the funeral home. The CDC guidelines will be followed, and the family asks that all visitors wear face coverings.



