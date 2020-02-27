DELORES A. "DEE" HILDEBRAND

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DELORES A. "DEE" HILDEBRAND.
Obituary
Send Flowers

DELORES A. "DEE" HILDEBRAND, 81, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Surviving are her husband, Robert "Bob" Hildebrand of Decatur; sons, Doug (Lori) Waldren of New Haven, Ind., and Tim (Glenda) Waldren of Fort Wayne; daughter, Teresa Waldren of Fort Wayne; son, Tony (Ramona) Waldren of New Haven, Ind.; daughters, Tina Eddy of Fort Wayne and Melissa (Susan Mersereau) Waldren of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter, Laura (Chris) Hakes of Decatur; and 16 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, David E. Waldren; grandson, Tylor Eddy; and stepson, Rodney Hildebrand. Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Zion United Church of Christ, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from noon to 3 and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Home, Decatur. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.