DELORES A. "DEE" HILDEBRAND, 81, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Surviving are her husband, Robert "Bob" Hildebrand of Decatur; sons, Doug (Lori) Waldren of New Haven, Ind., and Tim (Glenda) Waldren of Fort Wayne; daughter, Teresa Waldren of Fort Wayne; son, Tony (Ramona) Waldren of New Haven, Ind.; daughters, Tina Eddy of Fort Wayne and Melissa (Susan Mersereau) Waldren of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter, Laura (Chris) Hakes of Decatur; and 16 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, David E. Waldren; grandson, Tylor Eddy; and stepson, Rodney Hildebrand. Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Zion United Church of Christ, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from noon to 3 and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Home, Decatur. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2020