DELORES "DODIE" (JOHNSON) HENEMYER, 92, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, with her family by her side, after a brief illness. Dodie was born the youngest of eight children in challenging circumstances and not expected to live long. She overcame the odds many times in life to become a loving wife and mother whose kindness and compassion knew no bounds, and she was a second "Mom" to many. After working as a homemaker when her children were young, she retired from Magnavox after 29 years with several lifelong friends. From country music to Frank Sinatra, IU basketball to NASCAR, Skipbo and all things Christmas, she was passionate about her diverse interests. She inspired others with her persistence in the face of adversity, keen wit and skill at telling a funny story. Throughout life she maintained a resolve to leave things better than she found them, and she never held a grudge. Her faith in God was always visible if unspoken. Survivors include her devoted children, Lori and Topher Schlatter, Madelyn Weimer, Alan (Lynn) Weimer, and Myrthe Henemyer. "Grammy D" is also survived by her grandchildren, Amanda Weimer (Greg Michael), Kami Weimer, and Chad Henemyer; and great-grandson, Gavin Michael. "Aunt Dotes" cherished her nieces and nephews, who kept her close to their hearts. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard "Hank"; son, Thomas; and grandson, Colter Schlatter. A celebration of life service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Kids-First Clinic, which treats children with cleft lip and/or palate syndromes. To leave condolences visit



6810 Old Trail Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46809

