DELORES L. NODINE, 95, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Bethleham Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne. Born July 26, 1924, in Rome City, she was a daughter of Otto J. and Rose I. (Weldon) Genda. She worked as an assembler at Essex Corp. in Auburn. She loved to quilt and was an excellent seamstress. She also enjoyed cooking and crafting. Delores is survived by her nieces and nephews who loved her like a second mother: Jerry (Teresa) Genda of North Vernon, Brenda (Tom) Marsh of Fort Wayne, Myrna (Bob) Zmyslony of Garrett, Marvin (Brenda) Picklesimer of Mims, Fla., and Karen Likes of Garrett; great nieces and great nephews, Mark (Joanna) Genda of Butlerville, Eric Genda of Vernon, Michael Lewis of Dear Trail, Colo., Mark (Jennifer) Bergdall, Dominick Zmyslony of Garrett, Jake (Christina) Picklesimer of Garrett, Gabriel (April) Picklesimer of Madison, Jeremy (Dana) Likes of Avilla, Kerri (Marty) Morris of Dupont, Rachelle Peters of Dear Trail, Colo.,, Michele (Alan) McGee of Fort Wayne, Nicole Stalter of Garrett, Ramona (Lester) Trowbridge of Defiance, Ohio, Jessica (Mark) Luchauer of Ellijay, Ga., Rose (Joshua) Love of Waterloo, Dianna (Zachery) Baggett of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Jennifer (Scott) Hoover of LaOtto; and many great-great nieces, great-great nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ardith Picklesimer; and two brothers, Virgil Genda and Otto John Genda Jr. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials can be given in Delores's name to the or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 22, 2020