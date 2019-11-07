DELORES "DEE" RATHGABER

DELORES "DEE" RATHGABER, 86, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her home. She was retired from Deister Machine. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary 330 and Navy Club Ship 245. Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Bill; her children, Rod Engle, Stu (Rita) Engle, Scott (Mary) Rathgaber, and Jane (Kevin) Zurbrugg; she enjoyed her nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister. Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 7211 Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Tim Graham officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Messiah Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 7, 2019
