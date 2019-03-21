DELORES SHIRLEY LAY, 83, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. at Christian Care Com-munities of Corbin, Ky. She was born Feb. 21, 1936, in Elsmere, Ky., a daughter of William Goebel and Sarah Elizabeth Tingle Shirley. Delores retired from G.T.E. (now Verizon) after 21 years in 2001. She had previously worked for Citizens Bank in Mooresville, Ind., for Merchant's Bank in Indianapolis, and Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati, Ohio. She graduated from Lloyd High School, Erlanger, Ky., in 1954. She and her family attended Erlanger First Church of God, Mooresville Church of God, and Tillman Road Church of God in Fort Wayne. She had served as a member of the church choir, Nursery Director, Meals-on-Wheels volunteer, children's teacher, helped support missionaries around the globe, and raised support for scholarships for children to attend summer youth camps. Surviving are her sister, Clarene Mason Looker of Newark, Ohio; sons, Edward James (Jo Anna) Lay III of London, Ky. and Bryan Scott (Robin) Lay of Livingston, Ky.; daughters, Terri Ruth Craig of Fort Wayne, Lisabeth Ann (Ted) Wilson of Lumberton, N.C., and Merri Sue (Richard) Sayler of Lumberton, N.C.; 18 grandchildren; and many great and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 Years, Edward James Lay, Jr. (married Oct. 12, 1957); a sister, Dorothy Adams; and her parents. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. 42, Florence, (KY 41042), with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will follow service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 3227 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, KY 41018. Memorials can be made to Tillman Road Church of God, 3710 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46816, youth camp scholarship fund, or a Hospice organization. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2019