DELORIS JEAN MAGEE, 83, of Milton, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4 2019, after a brief illness. Born June 27, 1936 in Providence, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Frank Martin and Elnora Yarbough. She was a graduate of Rosenwall High School in Madisonville, Ky. and Stovall's School of Cosmetology. She was a longtime supervisor at Crossroad Child & Family Services. She is survived by four sons, Mack Jr, Travis and Randall all of Fort Wayne and Larry of Milton Fla.; daughter, Denitta (Robert) of Milton, Fla.; 32 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and devoted ex-daughter-in-law, Vera Magee. She was also preceded in death by son, Frederick; and her late husband, Pastor Rev Mack Magee Sr. Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Canaan Baptist Church, 827 E. Fairfax Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46806
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 10, 2019