DELORIS JEAN MAGEE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DELORIS JEAN MAGEE.
Obituary
Send Flowers

DELORIS JEAN MAGEE, 83, of Milton, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4 2019, after a brief illness. Born June 27, 1936 in Providence, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Frank Martin and Elnora Yarbough. She was a graduate of Rosenwall High School in Madisonville, Ky. and Stovall's School of Cosmetology. She was a longtime supervisor at Crossroad Child & Family Services. She is survived by four sons, Mack Jr, Travis and Randall all of Fort Wayne and Larry of Milton Fla.; daughter, Denitta (Robert) of Milton, Fla.; 32 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and devoted ex-daughter-in-law, Vera Magee. She was also preceded in death by son, Frederick; and her late husband, Pastor Rev Mack Magee Sr. Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Canaan Baptist Church, 827 E. Fairfax Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46806
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.