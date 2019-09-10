DELORIS JEAN MAGEE, 83, of Milton, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4 2019, after a brief illness. Born June 27, 1936 in Providence, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Frank Martin and Elnora Yarbough. She was a graduate of Rosenwall High School in Madisonville, Ky. and Stovall's School of Cosmetology. She was a longtime supervisor at Crossroad Child & Family Services. She is survived by four sons, Mack Jr, Travis and Randall all of Fort Wayne and Larry of Milton Fla.; daughter, Denitta (Robert) of Milton, Fla.; 32 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and devoted ex-daughter-in-law, Vera Magee. She was also preceded in death by son, Frederick; and her late husband, Pastor Rev Mack Magee Sr. Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Canaan Baptist Church, 827 E. Fairfax Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46806

