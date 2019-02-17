DELORIS M. "DORIE" McCARTY, 92, of Fremont, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Angola, Ind. Deloris was born on Jan. 7, 1927, in Fort Wayne. She attended Fort Wayne North Side High School. Deloris married Eugene E. "Mac" McCarty on Nov. 15, 1946, in Fort Wayne; he preceded her in death on April 22, 2002. Survivors include her sons, Michael D. (Linda) McCarty and Patrick E. McCarty, both of Fremont, Ind.; grandchildren, Kenneth M. McCarty of Chandler, Ariz., Richard T. (Kimberly) McCarty of Fremont, Ind., and Michelle M. (Craig) Diss of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Owin, Kailei and Olivia; a brother, Glen (Frankie) Leazier of Lakeland, Fla.; a sister, Joann (Russell) Krempel of Huntertown, Ind.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Margaret (Aurand) Leazier; several brothers and sisters; and an infant daughter, Maureen Rose McCarty. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Ind. Memorial donations in her memory are requested to the Fremont Fire Department. Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 17, 2019