DELORIS M. ROBINSON , 87, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Columbia City, Ind.. Born in New Haven, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Owen and Lucille Richhart. Deloris loved caring for her family as a homemaker and later worked for Coverall Rental where she retired after 10 years of service. She is survived by her children, Fred (Marsha) Robinson of Mongo, Ind., Don (Helen) Robinson of Corunna, Ind., Karen Abbott of Albion, Ind., Floyd (Tina) Robinson of Albion, Ind., and Charlie (Jennifer) Robinson of Fort Wayne; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Jacky (Dean) Daily and Kate (Dave) Hadaway; brothers, Steve Richhart and Dan Richhart. Deloris was also preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Hughes; and son-in-law, Jeff Abbott. Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to the state mandate masks are required. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com