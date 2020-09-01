DELORIS "DEE" (CLAYMILLER) NEVILLE, 92, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Born July 1, 1928, in Fort Wayne, she wsa a daughter of the late Robert and Hazel (Lopshire) Claymil ler. Dee loved her family including the numerous dogs and cats in her lifetime. She was extremely passionate about the Detroit Tigers and IU basketball. She loved her shopping Saturdays with her daughter and her granddaugh ters. She also enjoyed decorating her home and gardening. She is survived by her children, Robert "Bob" (Judy) Neville, Karen Myers and Larry "Mike" Neville; three grandchildren, Kika (Shawn Wallace) Neville, Jennifer (Julien) Bellanger and Chad Myers; four great-grandchil dren, Django Wallace, Alexandra Bellanger, Lucas Bellanger, and Leonardo Bellanger; sisters, Dorothy (Frank) Gage, Judy Bourne and Linda Johnson; and brother, Jimmy Claymiller. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Harry Neville Jr.; brothers, Gene (June) Claymiller and Paul Claymiller; and sister, Phyllis Holloway. Graveside memorial service and burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Waynedale. Contributions may be made on her behalf to the Allen County S.P.C.A. at https://allencountyspca.org/donate
Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.