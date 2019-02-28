DELORS JEAN (BOYD) CHANEY, 83, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages. She was the eleventh child born to the union of James and Julia Boyd. Surviving are her children, Brenda K. Chaney, Keith E. Chaney, Angelene R. Chaney - Fair, and Tyrone Chaney; sister-in-law, Earlene Boyd; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchil dren, with two more on the way along with a host of other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, St. John Missionary Baptist Church, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 28, 2019