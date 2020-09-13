DELOS "PENNY" PENLAND, 92, of Hamilton, passed Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Born Dec 26, 1927 in Hamilton, Ind., he was the son of Carroll and Jeanette Penland. DeLos was a 1947 Graduate of Hamilton High School where he excelled at basketball and baseball. He owned a construction company and built and remodeled homes until he retired at 72 years old. He was a talented builder, generous friend, loving father, painter/artist, mentor, and improved lives by giving of himself, his time and money. His greatest joy was helping others. He donated the building that became the Hamilton Life Center to benefit the community. DeLos was a member of the Hamilton Methodist Church, member of the Gideon's International and taught Bible classes at the local jail. On Aug. 24, 1947 he married Dorothy E Beardsley. Their loving bond of 71 years ended upon her passing on May 25, 2019. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome seeing 49 states and Canada together. Surviving are children, Kathleen (Dennis) Meyers and Steven (Marilyn) Penland; five grandchildren, Jeff, Corbin, Scott, David and Leah; and five great-grandchil dren, Meghan, Addisen, Braxton, Braydon, and Liam. He was preceded in death by children, Mark Penland and Terry (Janet) Penland; grandson, Bob Penland; and granddaughter, Paula Sewell. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road, Hamilton (IN 46742). Social distan cing and masks are requested. Donations may be made to the Hamilton Methodist Church or the Life Center.



