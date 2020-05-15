DENISE ELIZABETH MEINCKE, 50, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home. Born April 24, 1970, in Warren, Pa., Denise moved to Fort Wayne in 1977 and graduated from Homestead High School in 1988. She is survived by her son, Michael Holt; mother, Judy Meincke; sister, Lisa Sweatland; and nieces, Jessica and Marissa Sweatland. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Meincke; and her fianc‚, Matthew Holt. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials to Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 15, 2020.