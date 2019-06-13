DENISE LEONE "DEE" (nee TAGNEY) BAATZ, 50, of Florence, S.C., formerly of Parke County, Ind., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was the daughter of James and Ida Jean (Trout) Tagney. A native of Parke County, she graduated from Rosedale High School and attended Indiana State University. She spent much of her life as a caregiver and volunteer. She is survived by her husband, Herman Frederick Baatz; brother, Everett Tagney; and nieces, Jade and Tobi. Memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. A committal service is 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Helt's Prairie Cemetery in Hillsdale, Ind. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Greenwood, Ind. Arrangements by Frist Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019