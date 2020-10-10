1/1
DENISE MARIE RAMSEY
DENISE MARIE RAMSEY, 60, of Collins, passed away on Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020, at her home. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Mark Ramsey; mother, Rosemary Konger; children, Nichole (Matthew) Nichter, Alicia (Brandy Martel) Ramsey and Joshua Ramsey; brothers, Steve (Kathy) Konger and Tim (Lisa) Konger; sisters, Brenda (Scott) Reynolds, Cammy (Mike) Smith, Lisa Greenway and Sheila (Chris) Falloon; grandchildren, Madison, Brayden, AJ, Bryce, Brady, Malachi and Lilly. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Konger. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ege, with calling from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Holy Rosary to be recited after calling. Burial will take place at Ege Catholic Cemetery, Ege. Memorials to Immaculate Conception Church, Ege, for Masses. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 10, 2020.
