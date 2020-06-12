DENNIS BRINKMAN

BRINKMAN, DENNIS: Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 303 Monroe St., Antwerp. Viewing is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, and 9 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp. The family is requesting that everyone wear a mask at all times, maintain social distancing and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Denny's viewing and funeral mass.



