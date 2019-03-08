DENNIS D. "THE RODFATHER" HOLLOWAY, 69, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Born in Riverside, Calif., he was a son of the late Harold Lloyd Holloway and Mildred Irene Burkwalt. Dennis was the owner of The Pop Shop before retiring. He enjoyed mowing his yard in the summers. Dennis was Vice President of Wheelin-z-Dealers. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy Holloway of Fort Wayne; children, Amy (David) Martin of Churubusco, Miles (Dawn) Holloway of Fort Wayne, Pam (Lee) Mast of Waynedale, Dennis (Melissa) Holloway of Fort Wayne, Tammy Rusiecki of Albion, Mich., and David Kitchen of Fort Wayne; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his brothers and sisters in Michigan. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Melinda Holloway Porter; brother, Donald Holloway; and three grandchildren. Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, with calling two hours prior. Memorials may be made .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2019