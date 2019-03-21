Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DENNIS FIRST, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with his loving wife Sue of 55 years and only son Robb by his side at Parkview Hospice Randallia after a year and a half long illness. He was born June 25, 1943 in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late Harold and Ruby (Cisco) First. Dennis graduated from Lima Senior High School as their back bending drum major and president of their radio and television club. Immediately after graduation he began his long career in television at WIMA-TV as a director and performer with his own children's program appearing as Bobo the Clown on Charlie's Cartoon Clubhouse even having a sandwich named in his honor at a local Lima Drive in restaurant. Later in 1966 he became Happy the Clown on Happys Place on WDHO-TV in Toledo Ohio, then to WKEF-TV in Dayton as director of the news before beginning a 39 year career at WKJG TV-33 as producer/ director of news, sports and weather and even appearing as Ronald McDonald as well, along with being a master magician with his large collection of magical illusions. In 2005 when WKJG-TV33 consolidated with WPTA, Dennis retired and worked on the television reality team at Snickerz Comedy Club for 10 years. He also was an assistant for his wife at all the AVON meetings for 43 years traveling from city to city. Dennis was always known for his special way of always bringing a smile to everyone's face he encountered using pranks and pratfalls and he was one of those individuals who entered a room and the room literally lit up. "Dennis was an extraordinary person who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends". Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Sue; only son, Robb of Sheffield, Ohio; grandchildren, Lauren of New Albany, Ohio, and Lexi of Cleveland, Ohio; sisters, Marilyn (Doyt) Lehman of Lima and Linda (Neal) Riffle of Elida, Ohio; along with a host of nieces, great - nieces, nephews and great-nephews; and finally last but definitely not least his beloved cat who never left his side during the last few months of his illness, Baywatch. Calling is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street. "The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Parkview Hospice for their tender care of Dennis". Memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA or Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.



6557 N Clinton Street

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

