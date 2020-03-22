Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENNIS H.J. KIM. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Send Flowers Obituary

DENNIS H.J. KIM, "our dad and papa", passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at home with his daughter Regina by his side. Dennis was born in Seoul, Korea on Nov. 5, 1936. On his own, Dennis immigrated to the United States in 1957. He was a very proud alumni of the University of Illinois and graduated with a degree in architecture. Dennis's career as an architect started in Fort Wayne, then took him to Hawaii where he left as the lead architect for the then famous Waikiki Beach Hotel. His career path led him back to Fort Wayne to become a partner at Gibson, Tourney, & Kim Architecture Firm and eventually, Dennis Kim & Associates. Dennis took great pride in his work and often used his gifts to volunteer in the Fort Wayne community. Dennis and Serena were married in 1962, and spent 45 of their 55 beautiful years together in Fort Wayne, in the home Dennis designed for his wife and family. Dennis had an extraordinary love for his family, strong values, and zest for life. Although Dennis will be missed dearly by family members, they are at peace knowing he is reunited with his wife in the presence of the Lord. He is survived by his son, Benedict Kim; daughter, Regina Tippmann; four grandchildren, Megan (Ryan) Kemp, Jenna (Tyler) Ramsland, Ben Kim Jr., and Emily Kim; and one great-grandchild, Lucas Kemp. Dennis was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Serena. Funeral Mass will be a private ceremony adhering to the recommendations of the government to keep all those that loved Dennis safe and healthy. All donations or flowers should be directed to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. For online condolences, visit



