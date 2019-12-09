DENNIS J. DAMMEYER, 78, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia. Born in Fort Wayne on Nov. 22, 1941, Dennis was a son of the late Edwin H. and Anna Marie (Korte) Dammeyer. He married Rodka (Roddy) Shady Davis, Jan. 14, 1995, who survives. He received his business degree from Indiana University in 1963. He started Artek Inc., a plastic manufacturing firm in 1985. The family still owns and operates the business today. Survivors include four sons, Tim (Ann) Dammeyer, Jeffrey (Melissa) Dammeyer, Mike (Anne Marie) Dammeyer all of Fort Wayne, Ryan (Nicole) Dammeyer of Waddell, Ariz.; stepdaughter, Rachelle Davis of Asheville, N.C.; stepson, Rob Davis of Boise, Idaho; brother, Duane (Charlotte) Dammeyer of Greenwood, Ind.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Rev. Mark A. Neubacher officiating. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons, Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Safe Families of Fort Wayne, Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Cancer Services of Northeast Allen County. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 9, 2019