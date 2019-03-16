Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENNIS J. HUDSON. View Sign

DENNIS J. HUDSON, 74, of Columbia City, Ind,. passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, 12:37 a.m., at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born on July 1, 1944, in Argos, Ind., he was the son of Jack and Carol (Faulkner) Hudson. Dennis attended Argos High School and graduated with the Class of 1962. He also took annual license training courses for his CDL. On June 14, 1964, Dennis married Judith Bradbury in Fort Wayne. He worked for General Electric for over 30 years as a truck driver until his retirement in 1997. Dennis was also a Shriner, Freemason, and member of Saturn Christian Church. Survivors include his wife of nearly 55 years, Judith Hudson of Columbia City; daughters, Jill (Steve) Elkins and Lori Hudson, both of Columbia City; grandsons, Ross and Jacob Elkins, both of Columbia City; and sisters, Linda (Jerry) Walston of South Carolina and Brenda Ganshorn of Pierceton. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday March 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Broxon Cemetery, Columbia City. Memorial contributions in memory of Dennis may be made to Passages, Inc. To send the family an online condolence, visit



600 Countryside Dr

Columbia City , IN 46725

