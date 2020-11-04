1/
DENNIS J. NICHTER
DENNIS J. NICHTER, 85, of New Haven, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his home. Dennis worked for Hoagy Wrecker Service for many, many years. In addition, he also worked for the Roller Dome, Swanson Garage, and DeHaven Chevrolet. Dennis is survived and will be missed by his brother, Max Lordier of Fort Wayne; and sister, LuAnn (Greg) Hinshaw of Norfolk, Va. He is also survived by a nephew, Matt (Kari) Lordier; nieces Stacey Parker, Angie (Pat) Fuller and Helen Scorpio; and several very good friends. Service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St., where the family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the American Heart Association, and the National Roller Skating Museum. To send tributes online, visit tommungovanfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 4, 2020.
