COYNE, DENNIS JOHN: The family will Zoom a virtual funeral service, beginning with a video presentation at 4 p.m. and service at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020. To receive the Zoom link, please send e-mail to denniscoynememorial@gmail.com. The family will have a Celebration of Life Service in Massillon, Ohio later this summer. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from May 18 to May 23, 2020.