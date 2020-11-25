DENNIS JUDE TIPPMANN SR., 74, of New Haven, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, due to Covid-19. Born April 22, 1946, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Laurence and Mary Tipp mann. He attended Central Catholic High School. Denny's business was the world's largest paintball gun manufacturing company. He was awarded many patents in his lifetime. Denny and Mary founded the Charlie Tippmann Foundation which helps feed the poor around the world. Denny is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary; sons, Dennis (Tonya) Tippmann Jr., Stanley (Stephanie) Tippmann, Bradley (Lindsey) Tippmann, David (Angela) Tippmann, Daniel Tippmann, Nicholas (Stephanie) Tippmann, and Max Tippmann; daughters, Camille (Jerry) Grable, Rita (Dave) Morris and Anna (Michael) Royal; 47 grandchildren, with two on the way; six great- grandchildren; nine siblings; seven brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. Denny was also preceded in death by his son, Charles Tippmann; seven siblings; and two brothers-in-law. Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face coverings required, social distancing with a limit of 50 people at one time will be observed. Burial will be private in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com