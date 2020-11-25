1/1
DENNIS JUDE TIPPMANN Sr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DENNIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DENNIS JUDE TIPPMANN SR., 74, of New Haven, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, due to Covid-19. Born April 22, 1946, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Laurence and Mary Tipp mann. He attended Central Catholic High School. Denny's business was the world's largest paintball gun manufacturing company. He was awarded many patents in his lifetime. Denny and Mary founded the Charlie Tippmann Foundation which helps feed the poor around the world. Denny is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary; sons, Dennis (Tonya) Tippmann Jr., Stanley (Stephanie) Tippmann, Bradley (Lindsey) Tippmann, David (Angela) Tippmann, Daniel Tippmann, Nicholas (Stephanie) Tippmann, and Max Tippmann; daughters, Camille (Jerry) Grable, Rita (Dave) Morris and Anna (Michael) Royal; 47 grandchildren, with two on the way; six great- grandchildren; nine siblings; seven brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. Denny was also preceded in death by his son, Charles Tippmann; seven siblings; and two brothers-in-law. Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face coverings required, social distancing with a limit of 50 people at one time will be observed. Burial will be private in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved