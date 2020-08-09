1/1
DENNIS KOOGLER
DENNIS KOOGLER, 70, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in New Haven, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Jack Koogler Sr. and Clara Hoag. Dennis worked for the Chain of Lakes Correctional Facility for 20 years and also for the Fort Wayne Auto Auction. Dennis served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his children, Jacquelyn Jastrzemski, Darcy Parisian, Dennis "Nick" (Randi) Koogler, and JaMarcus Tinker; eight grandchildren; and brothers, Jack (Cathy) Koogler Jr., Douglas Koogler and John (Jean) Koogler. Service is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at St. Joe Community Church, 2900 N. Anthony Blvd., with calling three hours prior beginning at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to AA or the American Cancer Society. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Calling hours
03:00 PM
St. Joe Community Church
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Service
06:00 PM
St. Joe Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
