DENNIS L. HAUPERT, 78, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Urbana, Ind., he was the son of the late Ralph and Violet Haupert. He is survived by his wife Beverly (George) Haupert, whom he married on June 22, 1968. He served honorably in the Indiana National Guard. Dennis worked as a technical writer for ITT for 11 years, retiring in 2000. He also owned The County Fair restaurant for five years and worked for General Telephone & Electronics and Magnavox. He received his bachelor's degree from Purdue University. Dennis was a member of Peace United Church of Christ and enjoyed cooking, classic cars, reading and taking photographs. Also surviving are his children, John D. (Heather) Haupert, Matt C. Haupert, and Gretchen S. (David Sanderman) Haupert; and grandchildren, Lily and Jacob. Dennis was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia McDaniel and niece, Lea Ann (McDaniel) Osborn. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Peace United Church of Christ, 9123 Aboite Center Rd., with a time for fellowship immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Peace United Church of Christ or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home.



