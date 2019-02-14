DENNIS L. "STRETCH" INGMIRE, 70, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. He was a longtime employee at Tokeihm Corp. and Walmart, and frequent pool player at Fort Wayne local bars. Surviving are his fiance, Christina Robey; stepdaughters, Jennifer, Jessica and Brittany; and three sons. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Gladys Ingmire; and brother, Dean Ingmire. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens. www.sloannandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 14, 2019