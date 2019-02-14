DENNIS L. "STRETCH" INGMIRE

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENNIS L. "STRETCH" INGMIRE.

DENNIS L. "STRETCH" INGMIRE, 70, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. He was a longtime employee at Tokeihm Corp. and Walmart, and frequent pool player at Fort Wayne local bars. Surviving are his fiance, Christina Robey; stepdaughters, Jennifer, Jessica and Brittany; and three sons. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Gladys Ingmire; and brother, Dean Ingmire. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens. www.sloannandsonsfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 14, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street | Fort Wayne, IN 46808 | (260) 422-4232
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details