DENNIS L. WHITMAN, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Elmhurst Church of the Nazarene, 2951 Sandpoint Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation two hours prior. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2019