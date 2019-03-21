DENNIS L. WHITMAN

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENNIS L. WHITMAN.

DENNIS L. WHITMAN, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Elmhurst Church of the Nazarene, 2951 Sandpoint Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation two hours prior. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
logo
Funeral Home
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.