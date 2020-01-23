DENNIS LEE HARRIS (1949 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Obituary
DENNIS LEE HARRIS, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital. Dennis was born Jan. 28, 1949, in Wolf Lake, a son of Walter J. Harris and the late Naomi M. (King) Harris. He was a graduate of North Side High School and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from Essex Wire Co. Surviving are his wife, Susan (Kramer) Harris; father, Walter J. Harris; sons, Dennis Michael Harris and Matthew Lee (Victoria) Harris; grandchildren, Austin Harris, Maddison Harris, and Kelsie Harris; brothers, David Harris and Robert (Cathy) Harris; and sister, Jackie Harris Zuber. Memorial visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at D. O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. Memorial donations may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 23, 2020
