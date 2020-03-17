DENNIS "BRUCE" LITTLE

Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society
1415 West Coliseum Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society
1415 W. Coliseum Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society
1415 W. Coliseum Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN
Obituary
DENNIS "BRUCE" LITTLE, 70, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, in his home. His loving wife, Sandy, and daughter, Stephanie, were by his side. Surviving him is his wife, Sandy; daughter, Stephanie; son-in-law, Derek Hutsell; and granddaughters, Lilly and Lauren. Other close family members include Robin and Ken, Tiffany and Tim, and Terri. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2020
