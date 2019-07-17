DENNIS M. "DINKY" PATTERSON, 66, departed this life on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Born March 2, 1953, he was a son of Lewis and Martha Patterson. Dennis leaves to cherish his wife, Rebecca Patterson; sons, Damien Patterson, Cory Hayden and Devlon (Teresa) Patterson; daughter, Tamara Patterson; three brothers, four sisters, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Service is 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St., with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 17, 2019