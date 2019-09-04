DENNIS MICHAEL GLADIEUX, 81, of Madison, Ind., passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. He entered this life on July 19, 1938, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was the only child of the late Ernest "Mike" and Rosalie M. Sheets Gladieux. He was raised in Fort Wayne and was a 1957 graduate of Central High. He worked for 30 years with Navistar Engineering in Fort Wayne retiring as a Project Manager. Dennis will be missed by his wife of 30 years, Carol E. Greer Whan Gladieux of Madison; his children, Susan Whan Cseri (Miklos) of Fort Wayne, Becky Chantelois of Fort Wayne, and David Whan of Fort Wayne; his grandchildren, Camille, Christian, Olivia, Ian, Aaron, Quinlan, L.J. and Kaleb. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services were held Tues., Sept. 3, 2019. Interment followed in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison, Ind. Full obituary notice is available at www.morgan-nay.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 4, 2019