DENNIS PATRICK COONAN, 65, of Little Rock, Ark., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of William and Loretta Coonan. Dennis made friends wherever he went. After his retirement, he and Connie enjoyed traveling, hiking, biking and sharing the journey of life with others; above all, Denny appreciated the blessings of every day with Connie. He was kind, generous and giving. Dennis is survived by his wife and best friend, Connie Tumbleson Coonan of Little Rock. Dennis will be missed by his family, Bill and Cindy Coonan, Cathy Friedman, Terry and Theresa Coonan, John and Sallie Coonan, Therese and Rod Cheatham, Margaret and Jeff Petrie, Tim and Tricia Coonan, and Teresa Coonan; and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by both parents; brother, Jim; and brother-in-law, Tony Friedman. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to "For the Love of Kittens", 5934 Squirrelsnest Lane, Cincinnati, OH 45252 or ftlokrescue.com
