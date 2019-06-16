DENNIS PAUL FULEKI, 60, of Kehei, Hawaii, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at his residence. Born on July 22, 1958 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Joseph and Helen (McDonald) Fuleki. Dennis was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. Dennis had been on disability, but had previously worked in the construction and landscaping business in Hawaii. Prior to moving to Hawaii 14 years ago, Dennis was raised in Fort Wayne before moving to Decatur and then Auburn. Dennis enjoyed sports especially the Pittsburgh Steelers! In college sports he followed the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and in the NBA, it was the Boston Celtics. He had an easygoing personality and was able to make friends very easy. Survivors include his daughter, Chelsea Minnich of Fort Wayne, Ind.; two grandchildren, Ruger Minnich and Ruby Minnich; brothers, Emery "Vince" (Karen) Fuleki of Auburn, Ind.,Joseph (Teresa) Fulekiof Fort Wayne, Ind., Gary Fuleki of Rome City, Ind.; several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Fuleki and Ronald Fuleki; two sisters-in-law:, Marsha Fuleki and Susanne Fuleki. A memorial service is noon Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the residence of Gary Fuleki, 102 W. 1050 N in Rome City. The family also asks that everyone bring a dish with them to share. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind.

