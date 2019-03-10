DENNIS "PETE" PETERSCHMIDT, 89, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Parkview Hospice. He was the son of Al and Emma Peter-schmidt of West Point, Iowa, where he lived on the family farm. He earned a BS in mechanical engineering from Marquette University. His mechanical engineering background allowed that he could fix anything! He then enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War, attended Officers' Candidate School, and was commissioned a 2nd Lt. After being honorably discharged he began his 35 year career with G.E. earning a number of patents and awards. He married Barbara (nee Britton) and reared five children with her, remaining friends to this day. He was an avid golfer from his late twenties until the year he died. Later in life he reconnected with his high school classmate, the late Ann Duncan. They settled in Carlsbad, Calif., and enjoyed hiking, biking, rafting, and travelling adventures. Surviving are his children, Mark (Sheli) of Lake Zurich, Ill., Andrew (Jean) of Fort Wayne, Matthew (Dorothy) of Greenwood, and Kristin (Ken) Miner of Denver, Colo.; nine granchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Michael. Memorial Mass is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Alyssum Montessori School at www.alyssummontessori.org/donations (tax credit available)". Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019