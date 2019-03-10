Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENNIS "PETE" PETERSCHMIDT. View Sign

DENNIS "PETE" PETERSCHMIDT, 89, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Parkview Hospice. He was the son of Al and Emma Peter-schmidt of West Point, Iowa, where he lived on the family farm. He earned a BS in mechanical engineering from Marquette University. His mechanical engineering background allowed that he could fix anything! He then enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War, attended Officers' Candidate School, and was commissioned a 2nd Lt. After being honorably discharged he began his 35 year career with G.E. earning a number of patents and awards. He married Barbara (nee Britton) and reared five children with her, remaining friends to this day. He was an avid golfer from his late twenties until the year he died. Later in life he reconnected with his high school classmate, the late Ann Duncan. They settled in Carlsbad, Calif., and enjoyed hiking, biking, rafting, and travelling adventures. Surviving are his children, Mark (Sheli) of Lake Zurich, Ill., Andrew (Jean) of Fort Wayne, Matthew (Dorothy) of Greenwood, and Kristin (Ken) Miner of Denver, Colo.; nine granchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Michael. Memorial Mass is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Alyssum Montessori School at



DENNIS "PETE" PETERSCHMIDT, 89, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Parkview Hospice. He was the son of Al and Emma Peter-schmidt of West Point, Iowa, where he lived on the family farm. He earned a BS in mechanical engineering from Marquette University. His mechanical engineering background allowed that he could fix anything! He then enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War, attended Officers' Candidate School, and was commissioned a 2nd Lt. After being honorably discharged he began his 35 year career with G.E. earning a number of patents and awards. He married Barbara (nee Britton) and reared five children with her, remaining friends to this day. He was an avid golfer from his late twenties until the year he died. Later in life he reconnected with his high school classmate, the late Ann Duncan. They settled in Carlsbad, Calif., and enjoyed hiking, biking, rafting, and travelling adventures. Surviving are his children, Mark (Sheli) of Lake Zurich, Ill., Andrew (Jean) of Fort Wayne, Matthew (Dorothy) of Greenwood, and Kristin (Ken) Miner of Denver, Colo.; nine granchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Michael. Memorial Mass is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Alyssum Montessori School at www.alyssummontessori.org/donations (tax credit available)". Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park

4017 Maplecrest Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46815

(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close