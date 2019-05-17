DENNIS R. KRICK

DENNIS R. KRICK, 78, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was born Dec. 18, 1940. He is survived by a stepson, Roland Strahley of Paulding; brothers, Robert (Sandra) of New Port Richey, Fla., and Tom (Melinda) Krick of Paulding, Ohio; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis "Bud" and Margie (Leslie); wife, Janet (Adams); and a brother, David. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Paulding Youth Ball Association or Bargain Bin. Online condolences may be sent at www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 17, 2019
