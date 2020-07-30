DENNIS "DENNY" RAY MERTZ SR., 78, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born in Decatur, Ind., Denny was the son of the late Raymond and Dorothy Mertz. Denny graduated from Adams Central High School. He worked for General Electric for over 42 years prior to his retirement. Denny, also during his working years, worked for the Indiana Auto Auction. Denny enjoyed IU basketball, watching NASCAR on Sundays, going to the casinos, traveling to Florida with his family and being at Hamilton Lake with his children and grandchildren, where he shared his first kiss with the love of his life, Sally McBride, whom he then married and enjoyed 57 loving years together. Surviving are his loving wife, Sally Mertz; children, Dennis Mertz, Jr., Darrin (Susan) Mertz, Darcy (Chris Sprow) Dettmer, Dana (Greg) Sistevaris; his 11 grandchildren, Dennis Mertz III, Abbi, Lauren, Madison, Emily, Chase, Spencer, Jacob, Alyssa, Mallory and Anna; Siblings, Bonnie (Don) Walters and Gerry (Marilynn) Simons. Service is 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6606 Maplecrest Road, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 pm to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the church. Memorials may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.