DENNIS RISK, 70, of Woodburn, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 11, 2019. Born on Oct. 28, 1948 in New Haven, Ind., Dennis was a son of the late Noel and Eleen (Tudor) Risk. After serving in the U.S. Army Reserves, he retired from the Dana Corporation where he worked for many years. He will be remembered for his quick wit, humor, playing Santa, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He is survived by his children, Chandra (Michael) Sullivan, Andrew (Amy) Risk, and Erin Risk; his brother, Thomas (Judy) Risk; his sister, Sue (Scott) Speaks; seven grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019