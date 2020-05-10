DENNIS W. RAMSEY
1947 - 2020
DENNIS W. RAMSEY, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born Aug. 8, 1947 in Fort Wayne, Dennis was the son of the late Richard L. and Anna (Siebold) Ramsey. He was a graduate of Elmhurst High School and then worked for 31 years at GTE. He then worked as a custodian and groundskeeper for Fort Wayne Community Schools. Surviving are his wife, Susan K. Ramsey of Fort Wayne; daughters, Dawn M. (David) Strole of Fort Wayne and Laurie A. (Jesse) Myers of Columbia City; grandchildren, Zachary, Jacob, Lydia, and Leah; and siblings, Richard W. (Cindy) Ramsey, Cindy M. Nimen, and Carol (Paul) Spangler. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation starting at 11a.m. prior to the service. The 25-person gathering limit will be in place through services. Preferred memorials in memory of Dennis may be made to the TLC Breast Cancer Foundation. Burial will be at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Ramsey family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
11:00 AM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
MAY
12
Funeral service
1:30 PM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
May 10, 2020
Sue,Laurie,Dawn & Family.May time heal the sadness that you feel with the loss of Denny.During these tough times,know that you are in my thoughts and prayer.Wishing you peace to bring comfort,courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.My deepest sympathies.Sherry.
Sharon Doan
Family
May 10, 2020
RIP cousin... there arent that many of us from the Ramsey/Reynold clan left on earth. See you again soon in heaven, give my mom and all before us a big squeeze for me
Mike
Family
