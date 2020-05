Or Copy this URL to Share

RAMSEY, DENNIS W.: Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation starting at 11a.m. prior to the service. The 25-person gathering limit will be in place through services.



