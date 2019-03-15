Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENNY R. STEPHENS. View Sign

DENNY R. STEPHENS, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 3:55 a.m., surrounded by his loving family at Grey Stone Health & Rehab in Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 24, 1933, in Bath County, Ky., he was a son of Denny and Ethel (Ishmael) Stephens. On June 3, 1955, he married his loving wife, Carrie E. McCleery. Denny retired from General Tire where he worked for 42 1/2 years. He enjoyed skiing and boating, and he was the president of the Mississinewa Boat and Ski Club. He was also the president of the Lincoln Elementary School PTA, actively involved in local politics, and a member of Model-A Car Club (both regional and national). He also enjoyed repairing antique clocks and gardening. Denny was a hard-working man who was extremely dedicated to his family. Survivors include his wife of almost 64 years, Carrie; daughter, Faye Powers of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Kasey (Gina) Powers of Fort Wayne and Kirk (Allison) Powers of Fort Wayne; four great-grandchildren, Lily, Kane, Ava, and Jake Powers; brother, Glen (Linda) Stephens of Kentucky; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Kaye Harrison; and sisters, Aledia Ginner and Jean Schultz. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Needham - Storey - Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, Ind., where the family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Tom Mansbarger officiating. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park. "A special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their loving care and compassion towards Denny." Memorial contributions may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Ste. 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808. Online condolences may be made at

