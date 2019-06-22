DEONTRAY B. FOSTER, 36, of Fort Wayne affectionately known as "Dee" passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. He attended Fort Wayne Commu nity Schools, loved basketball and was a great people person loved by all. Surviving are his father, Willie Foster; children, DaNiyah Foster and Kayvion Jones; brothers, Terry, Lanard and Willie Bass Foster; sisters, Paqunita and Jackie Bass; a special aunt, Mary L. Burnett Woods; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Kingdom Door Christian Worship Center, 1004 E. Pontiac St., with calling one hour before service. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 22, 2019