1/1
DEREK JEROME GATCHELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DEREK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEREK JEROME GATCHELL, 36, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. He was born on Oct. 17, 1984. Derek loved his family, especially his little nephew he affectionately called "Biggie Boy". He was very computer savvy and loved gaming. He also loved playing guitar, piano, harmonica, and recording. Derek is survived by his father, Jerome C. Gatchell; stepmother, Deborah K. Gatchell; sister, Holly (Curt) Kimmel; grandmother, Betty J. Gatchell; and very much loved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved cat, Noodles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jo Gatchell; and two sisters, infant Mary Jo and Celeste Nicole Broughton.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved