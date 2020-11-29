DEREK JEROME GATCHELL, 36, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. He was born on Oct. 17, 1984. Derek loved his family, especially his little nephew he affectionately called "Biggie Boy". He was very computer savvy and loved gaming. He also loved playing guitar, piano, harmonica, and recording. Derek is survived by his father, Jerome C. Gatchell; stepmother, Deborah K. Gatchell; sister, Holly (Curt) Kimmel; grandmother, Betty J. Gatchell; and very much loved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved cat, Noodles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jo Gatchell; and two sisters, infant Mary Jo and Celeste Nicole Broughton.